Hoodlums attack Customs command in Ogun, kill one officer

Hoodlums at Oke-Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State on Tuesday night unleashed an attack on officers of the Ogun State Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), even as one officer was killed and another seriously injured.

According to the Spokesman of the command, DSC Hammed Bukoye Oloyede, hoodlums in their large numbers armed with guns, machetes, axes, charms and other dangerous weapons attacked a Customs patrol base at Oke Ore, Yewa South Local Government Area of Ogun State.

“The hoodlums shot at the Customs personnel leading to the death of an Assistant Inspector of Customs, Solomon Alagye on the spot.

“Another officer sustained gunshot injuries and is responding to treatment at the 192 Brigade Military Hospital Owode.

“The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Michael Agbara in response to the distress information about the attack, had called for immediate reinforcements from Customs patrol teams and other security agencies including the Military and the Police.

“Unfortunately, the intervention teams could not reach the scene on time due to the roadblocks mounted by the.

“In addition to the fatal shooting of our officers, the hoodlums also damaged two Customs patrol vehicles and set another one ablaze.

“The hoodlums further escalated their mayhem and eventually looted all valuables items including Customs uniform in the patrol base.

“These unprovoked attacks are coming on the heels of the directives of the Customs Area Controller to Officers on the need to exercise caution and restrain themselves in all operations to avoid chaos that may ensue due to the ongoing EndSARS protest. While officers heeded this proactive call, unfortunately, they were brutally attacked by some enemies of the state.

“The Customs Area Controller while expressing his utmost dismay on this unfortunate development commiserates with the family and colleagues of the deceased Officer who died gallantly in active service.

He further prayed for the recuperation of the injured officer.

“He also promised to ensure that the attackers and murderers of the Customs personnel will be fished out and brought to justice.

“To this end, the CAC also uses this opportunity to call on parents, guardians, community leaders and opinion-moulders to caution their wards to desist from attacking Customs personnel” Oloyede stated.

