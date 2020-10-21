Stop violent crackdown on #EndSARS protesters, Joe Biden tells Buhari

Joe Biden, former United States vice president, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to stop the violent crackdown on protesters.

This follows the attack by soldiers on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos on Tuesday evening.

In the statement, Biden, who is the current Democrats presidential candidate said, “I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths.

“My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence.

“The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy.

“I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.”