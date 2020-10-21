Lagos on Fire: Sanwo-Olu’s family house, BRT buses set ablaze

Various properties belonging to the Lagos State government, including several commercial buses at the Bus Rapid Transport station at Oyingbo, have come under attacks as angry youths troop out to protest the killing and wounding of protesters by soldiers at Lekki.

Reports also indicated that the TVC office in Ketu area of the state and the headquarters of Lekki Concession Company Limited in Lekki have come under attack, while the family home of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and that his mother in Lagos Island and Surulere respectively were said to have been burnt.

Some vehicles on the TVC office were set ablaze by some hoodlums, in the attack which took place this morning.

