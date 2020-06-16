BREAKING: Lagos suspends planned opening of churches, mosques

Lagos State has suspended the planned re-opening of churches and mosques in the state on Friday, June 19 and Sunday, June 21.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made the announcement on Tuesday at a press briefing.

The state government hinged the decision on the rising cases of Covid-19 in the state.

The state governor while giving the 15th Update on Coronavirus as the Incident Commander, said religious centres in the state, therefore, remained shut until further notice.

“Dear Lagosians, in the most recent guidelines which we issued on the gradual easing of the lockdown, based on the advice of the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19, I noted that we would shortly be permitting the restricted opening of religious houses, on the condition of strict compliance with detailed guidelines issued by the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“We have been closely monitoring the situation since then, and have now concluded that we cannot proceed with any form of re-opening for places of worship in Lagos State, until further notice.

“This is not a decision that we have taken lightly, it is simply in line with our ongoing evaluation of evolving scenarios regarding the course of the infection in Lagos State and the corresponding public health advisory guidelines issued by the experts.

“So, let me say this again: we are now hereby suspending, with immediate effect, the plan to re-open religious houses and places of worship in Lagos State, until further notice. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, and continue to base our decision-making on data modelling; as well as on the responsibility we have to act in a manner that ensures the protection of all of you the people of Lagos State.

“Therefore, until further notice, all places of worship in Lagos State will remain closed. Social and events centres, and social clubs, will also remain closed, for now,” the governor said.

Details later.

