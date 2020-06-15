NITDA alerts Nigerians on fake websites pledging FG’s lockdown funds

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has drawn the attention of the general public, especially those in the cyberspace, to the existence of fake websites in circulation, trying to capitalise on the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

NITDA said in its efforts at ensuring a safe and secure Nigerian cyberspace, the Agency’s Computer Emergency Readiness and Response Team (CERRT) identified a number of websites using various phishing tricks to attract internet users.

NITDA in a statement signed by its Head, Corporate Affairs and External Relations, Mrs Hadiza Umar, said “one of such tricks is misinforming the public that Federal Government has approved the disbursement of funds under a fictitious vote called “Lockdown Funds”. It then requires the user to complete an online form with their personal information including bank details for the payment to be effected.”

The statement said, “while NITDA is doing everything possible to shut down the websites identified as well as sanction those behind them, we call on the general public to disregard and report any such websites to the agency for necessary action.

“Furthermore, in NITDA’s efforts to checkmate cybersecurity threats and possible data breach under Nigeria Data Protection Regulation (NDPR), internet users are advised not to give out their personal information to anyone online,

avoid clicking unknown links, disregard offers requesting for their bank details and know what to do when they become victims of cybercrime.

“The Agency calls on all well-meaning Nigerians to intensify their efforts in supporting the Federal Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all encouraged to strictly adhere to the recommendations given by health experts, and follow updates from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and other relevant agencies involved in the management of the pandemic,” the statement added.

