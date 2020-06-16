Ogun students laud Dapo Abiodun on efforts to reposition state

The leadership of the National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has expressed satisfaction with the ongoing efforts of the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration to reposition Ogun State and put its economy on a sound footing.

NAOSS also commended President Muhammadu for declaring June 12 as democracy day in Nigeria in honour of Chief MKO Abiola, “winner of the unjust annulment of June 12 election in Nigeria”.

These were some of the resolutions after a one-day lecture organised in commemoration of June 12, 2020, Democracy Day celebration, made available to newsmen in Abuja.

A communique signed by the National President of NOASS, Ogunrombi Oluwagbemileke said: “The students’ leaders acknowledge and appreciate the ongoing efforts by Governor Dapo Abiodun, the Executive governor of Ogun State aimed at repositioning our state economy and most especially our educational sector.

“Student’s leaders from across Ogun State on Friday 12th of June year 2020 come together under the auspices of the National Association of Ogun State Students to commemorate and celebrate this year’s Democracy Day.

“After presentations from erudite scholars and exhaustive deliberations by participants. The meeting thus resolves as follows:

“That we wish to use this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for declaring June 12 as democracy day in Nigeria in honour of the unjust annulment of June 12 Election in Nigeria.

“That we appreciate the timely response of President Muhhamadu Buhari towards the control and management of COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and we equally commend our able governor all efforts in the same direction most especially the palliative of which majority our students who are on campus received during the lockdown.

“That we call on all citizen of Ogun State to support Governor Dapo Abiodun administration’s drive towards revamping of our dear state economy.

“That we commend the on-going efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria under the astute leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to purge Nigeria of corruption and economics crimes. And make means of livelihood easy for ordinary Nigerians.

“That having to censure the activities and projects of the immediate past administration in the state under Senator Ibikunle Amosun, we hereby call on the Governor Dapo Abiodun to probe all projects executed by Senator Ibikunle Amosun with immediate effect.

“That in the spirit of June 12, we call on all our elected and appointed leaders at all level of governance to be patriotic and committed to delivering the deliverables of dividends of democracy to our entire citizen.

“We equally call on them to shun corruption which has been the bane of our development as a nation since independence.

“That we condemn the recent upsurge in the incident of rape across the country where most of the victims were murdered. And we call on the Federal Government of Nigeria and all state government to do the needful towards addressing this ugly incident forthwith.

“That the leadership of NAOSS has resolved to confer a posthumous honour of Late MKO ABIOLA, an honour which is the highest honour that can be bestowed on an individual, and such honour is conferred once in a year on a single individual.

“We also resolve to visit the grave of the late MKO ABIOLA at his Lagos residence on the 18th of June,2020.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE