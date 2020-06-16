UPDATE: Man who wanted to jump into Lagos lagoon is a driver frustrated with life, say Police

The timely intervention of men of the Rapid Response Squad of the Lagos State police command on Monday evening prevented a driver from jumping into the lagoon to end his life.

The driver, a resident of Alagbado area of the state, had reportedly joined a Lagos Island-bound vehicle when he stopped at Adekunle bus stop and walked to the Third Mainland Bridge.

He was about jumping into the lagoon when policemen attached to the Rapid Response Squad prevented him.

The RRS in a short statement on one of its verified social media platforms said: “If not for our vigilant officers stationed on the Third Mainland Bridge, this young man would have jumped into the lagoon.

“Despite his repeated expression of frustration with life and refusal to listen to the advice of the officers talking him out of suicide, he was still bent on jumping inside the lagoon.”

RRS added that “he was driven to Iyana Oworo Police Station and handed over to the division for further necessary action .”

The police added that “he is said to be a driver and that he left his residence in the Alagbado area of the state for Abeokuta on Monday morning from where he returned to Lagos.”

The police added that “he was said to have alighted from a Lagos Island-bound passenger bus at Adekunle bus stop where our officers started monitoring his movement.”

