Nigeria records 573 new COVID-19 cases, total now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658.
The NCDC also announced the discharge of 5,349 patients from isolation centres across the country with 4 new deaths reported.
“On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.
“Till date, 16658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-216, Rivers-103, Oyo-68, Edo-40, Kano-21, Gombe-20, FCT-17, Delta-13, Plateau-12, Bauchi-12, Niger-10, Kebbi-9, Ogun-8, Ondo-8, Abia-7, Nasarawa-5, Borno-1, Kwara-1, Benue-1, Anambra-1,” it said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|7,319
|6,100
|1,137
|82
|FCT
|1,264
|858
|380
|26
|Kano
|1,158
|482
|626
|50
|Edo
|620
|445
|150
|25
|Rivers
|592
|347
|222
|23
|Oyo
|575
|326
|242
|7
|Ogun
|567
|298
|255
|14
|Kaduna
|446
|167
|269
|10
|Borno
|439
|123
|287
|29
|Gombe
|430
|262
|156
|12
|Bauchi
|422
|167
|244
|11
|Katsina
|414
|173
|219
|22
|Jigawa
|317
|133
|178
|6
|Delta
|280
|187
|76
|17
|Nasarawa
|177
|103
|68
|6
|Abia
|173
|153
|20
|0
|Plateau
|168
|57
|106
|5
|Ebonyi
|162
|78
|84
|0
|Kwara
|151
|54
|93
|4
|Imo
|136
|113
|20
|3
|Sokoto
|132
|15
|103
|14
|Zamfara
|76
|0
|71
|5
|Ondo
|72
|31
|32
|9
|Anambra
|66
|39
|18
|9
|Niger
|66
|34
|31
|1
|Kebbi
|66
|29
|31
|6
|Enugu
|57
|26
|26
|5
|Yobe
|55
|2
|45
|8
|Osun
|50
|5
|41
|4
|Akwa Ibom
|48
|28
|18
|2
|Adamawa
|42
|4
|34
|4
|Benue
|35
|24
|11
|0
|Bayelsa
|32
|1
|28
|3
|Ekiti
|30
|10
|18
|2
|Taraba
|18
|8
|10
|0
|Kogi
|3
|3
|0
|0
