Nigeria records 573 new COVID-19 cases, total now 16,658

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 573 confirmed new coronavirus cases in the country on Sunday. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 16,658.

The NCDC also announced the discharge of 5,349 patients from isolation centres across the country with 4 new deaths reported.

“On the 15th of June 2020, 573 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 16658 cases have been confirmed, 5349 cases have been discharged and 424 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 573 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-216, Rivers-103, Oyo-68, Edo-40, Kano-21, Gombe-20, FCT-17, Delta-13, Plateau-12, Bauchi-12, Niger-10, Kebbi-9, Ogun-8, Ondo-8, Abia-7, Nasarawa-5, Borno-1, Kwara-1, Benue-1, Anambra-1,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 7,319 6,100 1,137 82 FCT 1,264 858 380 26 Kano 1,158 482 626 50 Edo 620 445 150 25 Rivers 592 347 222 23 Oyo 575 326 242 7 Ogun 567 298 255 14 Kaduna 446 167 269 10 Borno 439 123 287 29 Gombe 430 262 156 12 Bauchi 422 167 244 11 Katsina 414 173 219 22 Jigawa 317 133 178 6 Delta 280 187 76 17 Nasarawa 177 103 68 6 Abia 173 153 20 0 Plateau 168 57 106 5 Ebonyi 162 78 84 0 Kwara 151 54 93 4 Imo 136 113 20 3 Sokoto 132 15 103 14 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Ondo 72 31 32 9 Anambra 66 39 18 9 Niger 66 34 31 1 Kebbi 66 29 31 6 Enugu 57 26 26 5 Yobe 55 2 45 8 Osun 50 5 41 4 Akwa Ibom 48 28 18 2 Adamawa 42 4 34 4 Benue 35 24 11 0 Bayelsa 32 1 28 3 Ekiti 30 10 18 2 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

