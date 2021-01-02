Bleeding from my gums

Each time I brush my teeth, my gums will start to bleed. Please let me know what to do about this very frightening situation.

Chidioke (by SMS)

Gums can bleed when a very hard tooth brush is used or when there is gum infection or any other abnormality of the gum. In view of this, it is very important for you to check your tooth brush with a view of changing it to a soft one if the current one is too hard. You should also see your Dentist for a proper check- up just to rule out any abnormality in your gum.

