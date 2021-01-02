How Arabic school aided my music career —Tekunbi 

Nigerian independent Alternative and Afro Pop/ Fusion songwriter and recording artist, Uthman Bello aka Tekunbi, recently explained the meaning of his stage name and his upcoming works in 2021.

The artiste said his stage name Tekunbi means Tiger, and that it is considered to symbolize bravery, power and lordliness. He added it means being tolerant, staunch, valiant, and respected. It is active and good at expressing itself.

Tekunbi hails from Epe, a town in Lagos State Nigeria. Born on 12th of April 1991 into the family of an Islamic Cleric, young Uthman attended Lagos Model College before obtaining a degree in Psychology from the University of Ibadan while also attending an Arabic school.

Known formerly as Uzee B, Tekunbi started music way back in secondary school having been drawn to Arabic songs while growing up. He would meet a thick brick wall in his dad who would not encourage him to sing but rather enrol in an Arabic school. Little did he know this was just the perfect refinery for Tekunbi, whose uniqueness lies in his ability to make a smooth blend of Arabic and western rhythms with his soul-stirring voice.

He, however, started out professionally in 2017 having recorded and released his first song titled TALENT and since then has carved a niche for himself as a master of the art, an emissary of soulful vibes.

Like a tiger is boundless, so is Tekunbi’s art and creativity. He is creatively dynamic, versatile, and limitless. From soul vibes to quintessence religious songs, Tekunbi stops at nothing to wholly deliver his message. Like a master of the art, his ability to switch genres is smooth and effortless

