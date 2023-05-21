After taking a few weeks break to refurbish and revamp its edifice, popular lifestyle club, Cruzer Lounge and Bistro has reopened its premises to old and new patrons.

Located at Jericho area of Ibadan, the nightclub has become accustomed to providing unique nightlife experience in Ibadan and across the South West states.

According to its owner, Otunba Moses Adebayo also known as Otunba Cruzer, Cruzer Lounge was established to provide first class entertainment and service that many people had been clamouring for.

The spot which reopened on Friday was a beehive of activties as patrons who had looked forward to the reopening party trooped in to catch a glimpse of the revamped club and partied in style.

The renovation, according to Adebayo, a serial entrepreneur and Chairman Basco Group, became necessary to give the club enough time and space that would “help us to further serve our customers better and give them a new lease of entertainment”.

From inside of the club to the pool side and its rooftop, it is a breath of fresh air as patrons commended the management of the club for taking out time to give the edifice a new look.

With its third anniversary celebrations also on the way, Otunba Cruzer assured that it will be a fun-filled as from now till then.

