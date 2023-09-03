Knowledge must provoke and promote the fear of the Lord and the knowledge of the holy is understanding. Pro. 9:10.

The knowledge of God revealed in the Holy Scriptures revealing His way, will, plan and purpose of God must guide the believer’s way of life.

Yet, knowledge is not enough for we know in part. I Cor 13:9.

TEMPERANCE –

II PETER 1:6. Add to knowledge temperance.

Temperance means moderation, self-control, self-discipline, self-restraint, decency and decorum.

It is the fruit of the Holy Spirit regulating the life, walk and speech of the believer. Gal 5:23.

Temperance – moderation is only applied to lawful things and activities that the Holy Bible allows for drinking, eating, wearing etc.

Total abstinence for things the Bible disallows: stealing, immorality, idolatry etc. II Cor. 6:17.

The believer is an athlete to put the body in control and be mindful of his dress, diet, discipline, decorum and final destination of the race. I Cor. 9:25-27.

There are boundary lines believers must not cross. Ps. 119:11, 105.





Temperance is not all, some qualities are needed.

PATIENCE

Patience is interpreted as long-suffering under unpleasant situations, trials and persecutions.

It is not surrendering to fate. It is moving on boldly and courageously enduring till victory is achieved and the goal is reached. Phil. 3:14.

It is the fruit of the Spirit. Gal 5:22.

Jesus Christ endured the cross. Heb. 12:2.

The Holy Spirit came at Pentecost after much endurance, patience, waiting and expectation.

Weeping may endure through the night, joy cometh in the morning. Ps. 30:5.

Sowing in tears leads to reaping with joy. Ps. 126:5.

Patience is needed because there is always a time gap between sowing and reaping, asking and receiving, knocking and opening, promise and fulfillment, pregnancy or conception and delivery, hope and its realization, dream and fulfillment.

Ecc. 3:1-8.

Man needs patience. Heb. 10:36. God is a God of patience.

GODLINESS

Godliness entails having, possessing and reflecting godly moral character of holiness, goodness, love, righteousness, faithfulness, grace, truth, mercy and justice in this present world.

It is a duty attached to our salvation on the daily basis. Tit. 2:11, 12.

It is a duty to pursue – oh thou man of God, follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, patience, meekness. I Tim. 6:11.

“Godliness with contentment is a great gain.” I Tim. 6:6.

Jesus came into the world and lived the life of godliness to serve as our model. I Peter 2:21.

BROTHERLY KINDNESS

Christian brethren who are born again are of the same parentage of being born of water and the blood. 1 Peter 1:19, 23.

Brotherly love in the bond of mutual, love and fellowship is to be the true mark of the lives of the brethren. John 13:35.

Brotherly love engenders tenderness, goodness, goodwill, affection, compassion, good humane relationship and concord.

Hatred, wrath and anger are opposed to brotherly kindness. I Peter 3:8.

Brotherly kindness does not keep a record of sin. Eph. 4:32. “Be ye kind one to another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another even as god for Christ’s sake hath forgiven you.

BROTHERLY CHARITY.

And to brotherly kindness, charity.

Agape love is the highest class of love. It is the love of the unloving, unlovable and undeserved. I Peter 2:21.

Faith, hope and charity, these three things but the greatest is charity. I Cor. 13:13.

Charity covers a lot of sins. I Peter 4:8, Pro. 10:12.

Charity is the fulfillment of the law.

Charity is generous and hospitable. Rom. 12:13.

God loves a cheerful giver. IICor. 9:7.

Brotherly love should increase and continue. IThes. 4:9, Heb. 13:1.

CONCLUSION AND APPLICATION

Christian life is a continuum. It begins with faith which requires other qualifications and qualities to be developed along the way. Every believer is expected to pursue all the things that make us perfect that the door to the glorious kingdom will open to us for eternal admission and habitation.

Those who have given their lives to Christ should pursue this noble goal. Those who are yet to give their life to Christ are urged to do so and enter into the race which leads to glory in heaven.

God bless.

