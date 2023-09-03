“Choose a good reputation over great riches; being held in high esteem is better than silver or gold.” Proverbs 22:1 NLT.

Last time we began looking at the issue of reputation. We saw that one of the essential ingredients to making our lives count is a good reputation. A good reputation is indispensable if our lives will have any serious impact whether in our businesses, careers, families or ministries. A good reputation makes life much easier and better for us. A good reputation is not a luxury, it is an essential.

Reputation is not the same as character. Character is who you really are while reputation is what people think about you. Your character as a Christian should be the expression of Galatians 5:22-24 “But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance: against such there is no law. And they that are Christ’s have crucified the flesh with the affections and lusts.”

Your character is internal and built by you yielding to the Holy Spirit while reputation is external (people’s response to you).

“Reputation is what men and women think of us; character is what God and angels know of us.” Thomas Paine

Reputation can be manipulated but character cannot.

“People often associate a reputation (or a good name) as a top priority for which we should strive. In fact, our reputations should be important to us, especially as they relate to our fellow man and, of course, to God. However, as we see in many cases, reputations are often more manufactured than real. This leaves us wondering, “Is a good reputation all there is to the equation, or is there more to it?” Webster’s New World Dictionary defines reputation as “the estimation in which a person or thing is commonly held, whether favorable or not; its character in view of the public, community, etc.” What is unfortunate about some people’s limited conception of reputation is what we often see and believe about someone may or may not be “totally” who that person is. This is especially true for those to whom we have limited exposure or those who are good at hiding the “real person” behind a facade of deception, a trait evident in many circles (politics, business, religion) today.

The philosopher Elbert Hubbard probably put it in the most succinct way when we regard reputation only on its own merits: “Many a man’s reputation would not know his character if they met on the street.” This is especially true with people of renown (politicians, actors, athletes) whose reputations are often skewed by the media or others, often leaving an impression that may or may not be who or what that person actually is. As Hubbard reveals, the real defining aspect, character, must be defined in his reputation to get a real picture of who and what a person is, not only as he appears.” Bibletools.com

Character is the real deal.

“Character is like a tree and reputation like its shadow. The shadow is what we think of it; the tree is the real thing.” Abraham Lincoln.





TO BE CONTINUED.

For enquiries and comments please send email to charismokola@ yahoo.com

BUILDING A GOOD REPUTATION Part 3

“Earn a reputation for living well in God’s eyes and the eyes of the people.” Proverbs 3:4 MSG.

When character and reputation are the same the person becomes a person of integrity.

How to build a good reputation

1) Be competent and keep improving and be seen to be improving.

2) Love your job – do it well. Talk well about your job and never speak against your job, organization or boss.

3) Be a promise-keeper, meet deadlines/target, fulfill your promise.

4) Be genuinely interested in people – smile, greet people, make people look good, be appreciative and courteous. “A wise person gets known for insight; gracious words add to one’s reputation.” Proverbs 16:21 MSG. “Never let loyalty and kindness leave you! Tie them around your neck as a reminder. Write them deep within your heart. Then you will find favor with both God and people, and you will earn a good reputation.” Prov 3”3-4 NLT.

5) Criticize in private and praise in public.

6) Be a problem solver and not a problem. If you discover a problem proffer possible solutions. Avoiding complaining.

7) Never make excuses – take responsibility for your activities. If you make a mistake, own up, apologise, make amends and move on.

8) Go the extra mile in all you do.

9) Let you character align with your reputation.

10) Keep the right company. “Practice God’s law–get a reputation for wisdom; hang out with a loose crowd–embarrass your family.” Proverbs 28:7 MSG.

CONCLUDED.

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMAIL TO charismokola@yahoo.com

