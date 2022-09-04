APC suspends former deputy speaker of Ogun Assembly

By Olayinka Olukoya | Abeokuta
The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Ward 11 in Ifelodun constituency, has suspended the former deputy speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Dare Kadiri, from the party, over allegations of anti-party activities.

His suspension was affirmed at the ward Congress, held on Sunday, with immediate effect.

Kadiri was accused of fraternising with an opposition party to work against the interest of APC in the next general elections.

The lawmaker was accused to have hosted a governorship candidate of a political party, where he vowed to work against the re-election of the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

The decision to suspend Kadiri was said to have been contained in a report submitted by a disciplinary committee constituted to investigate the allegation.

The report partly reads, “After the report submitted by the disciplinary committee that investigated the anti-party activities of Oluwadare Kadiri (MABA), a former deputy Speaker of Ogun state House of Assembly representing Ifelodun constituency, Ijebu north local government, Ogun state to the Ward Exco. The issue was extensively discussed.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Among the allegations levelled against him are listed below: “That Hon. Oluwadare Kadiri (Maba) has been fraternizing with the Opposition party, on the 21st of August 2022, Hon. Oluwadare Kadiri invited Hon. Ladi Adebutu, a PDP Gubernatorial Candidate and some other party leaders of PDP to his residence at Ago Iwoye.

“At the said political meeting, the following utterances were made by Hon. Oluwadare Kadiri (Maba); that he would never work for the re-election bid of His Excellency Governor Dapo Abiodun.

“That at this juncture, the party does not matter and that he would work for Hon . Ladi Adebutu a PDP Gubernatorial Candidate in the forthcoming 2023 general election.

“Hon. Oluwadare Kadiri equally instructed his supporters to defect to other political parties.”

 

