Governor Bello expresses determination to improve healthcare indices in Niger

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has harped on the need to change the narrative of the healthcare indices to have improved healthcare for the people.

Governor Bello stated this when he flagged off the distribution of 3.7 million Insecticide Treated Nets, Scale 3.0 COVID-19 vaccination and roll out of Rotavirus Vaccine held at the Old Airport Primary Healthcare Centre, Minna.

He acknowledged that the roll back malaria and immunization are cardinal areas that require a new wave of sensitization among people particularly women, so as to reinforce practices that will lead to a quality life that will serve as an encouragement to healthcare programmes geared toward reducing child and maternal mortalities.

The governor maintained that the state government has made huge investments and commitments in the delivery of healthcare services in the state over the years which is evident in the gradual reduction of Malaria prevalence in the state.

He assured that his government will continue to carry out the cost-effective interventions of long-lasting insecticidal nets to save lives.

“We will continue to give priority attention to healthcare delivery to consolidate on the gains we have recorded in the sector. In the area of manpower for health, we have established new health institutions and increased the capacity of the existing ones to meet the increasing manpower needs.

“Our State Primary Health Care Development Agency has been strengthened and is currently one of the best in the country. All of these we are doing to ensure that all residents in Niger state have access to qualitative and affordable healthcare services at all levels,” he said.

According to the governor, efforts must be made to avoid deaths caused by negligence or human error hence, “I have mandated the commissioner for health and his team to every week, go round and close down all quack clinics and medical facilities within the state.

While enjoining all Nigerlites to collect and properly use the nets in order to significantly reduce the menace of Malaria, the Governor also reminded the people of the effect of COVID-19 and urged them to take the Vaccine so as to build a resilient society to forestall further outbreak.

“The Scale 3.0 Initiative is an innovative designed to increase the uptake of COVID-19 vaccination across the state. The State Primary Healthcare Development Agency in partnership with other stakeholders have deployed additional team and resources to render COVID-19 vaccination and other integrated PHC services to underserved, densely populated and difficult-to-reach areas across the state”, he said.





On the issue of Rotavirus Vaccine, Governor Sani Bello said it is being introduced into the National Immunization Schedule due to scientific evidence proving that the Virus is the leading cause of diarrhea in Children under five years.

He said the vaccines will be available in all government health facilities in the state for routine Immunization.

“I urge you all to embrace the vaccine as they are safe, free, and effective in protecting children against diarrhea .In an effort to reposition the effective monitoring and supervision of immunization and other PHC services in the state”, he stated.

The Governor then inaugurated the stats Primary Health Care Task Force formerly known as State Immunization Task Force comprising of experienced members from both government and partners which will be headed by his Deputy Alh. Ahmed Mohammed Ketso while calling on the members to bring their expertise to bear for desired result.

Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, represented by Dr Usman Abubakar, Medical Director(MD), Federal Medical Centre, Bida said that the Federal Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Niger State Government and the Roll Back Malaria partners have put measures in place to achieve successful ITNs mass campaign in the state.

While appreciating all the relevant stakeholders in the fight to combat malaria, the Minister appealed to the traditional and religious leaders to assist in encouraging people to sleep inside the net every night, adding that all hands must be on deck to ensure a malaria-free Nigeria.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Muhammad Makusidi stated that malaria remains a major public health challenge in the country hence the need to replace the long lasting insecticide nets to reduce malaria burden to pre-elimalination level and bring malaria related mortality to zero.

He thereby commended Governor Sani Bello and other supporting partners for their effort in ensuring that the burden of malaria in the state is reduced.

In their separate remarks, the representatives of the World Health Organisation, Society for Family Health and the Catholic Relief Services commended Niger state government for not missing out in any of the ITNs campaign procedure since its inception in 2009 and pledged their continuous support for the state to roll back malaria.

The wife of the Governor Dr. Amina Abubakar Bello was recognized as the Net Ambassador for the state, while the wife of the Chanchaga local government Chairman Hajiya Rakiya Ibrahim Abubakar Bosso was named the Net Advocate for the local government.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello demonstrated the use of the Insecticide Treated Net by sleeping under the net portraying its safety, made symbolic distribution of nets and administration of vaccine.