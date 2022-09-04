Lack of respect for traditional institution cause of Nigeria’s problems — Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that the lack of respect for the traditional institution was responsible for numerous challenges facing the country.

He lamented that the power of traditional rulers has been tampered with, hence there is a need to restore dignity, the ability, and the glory of God to enjoy peace again in Nigeria.

Adeboye, made this known during his declaration at the ongoing 40th Holy Ghost Convention of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, held at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan, on Sunday, adding that the holy book outlined the need to respect the traditional institution, which has been abused today.

Speaking on the theme of the convention, “The King of Glory”, Adeboye said, “Just like what Almighty God did in Genesis 1vs3, He said: Let there be light and immediately there was light.’

“God is someone that will do what He wants and nobody can query Him. That is why again in Yoruba land we call our kings kabiesi.

“The reason we have some of the problems we are facing in our country today is that they have tampered with the power of our kings. If we restore the dignity, the ability, and glory of our kings all will be well. God is the one who rules by decree and you cannot query Him,” he added.

In his remarks, the presiding Bishop of the Christ Life Church and the president, of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Francis Wale Oke, prayed for the return of peace in Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Tinubu Is A Billionaire Without A Business; Obi Is Atiku’s Creation —Melaye, Atiku’s Campaign Spokesman

Senator Dino Melaye is one of the spokespersons of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Organisation. In this interview by TAIWO AMODU, he explains the reasons why former vice president and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, remains the man to beat in next year’s presidential election….

Tinubu Sympathises With Ganduje Over Kano Building Collapse

THE presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has commiserated with the Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, over the lives lost when a threestorey building collapsed at Kanti Kwari Market in the state….