The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Lawmaker in Anambra State House of Assembly, Honourable Obinna Chris Emenaka, has defected to the State ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Tribune Online gathered that Emenaka, a three-time lawmaker representing Anambra East State Constituency and Chairman House Committee on Finance/Appropriation, won all the three-time seat under APGA but left the party following his denial of the party ticket for Anambra East/West Federal Constituency in the just concluded 2023 general election and pursue his ambition on the political platform of the PDP.

The Lawmaker’s defection notice was made known by the State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon. Uche Okafor, during plenary session in Awka, on Tuesday.

Speaking to Journalists, Hon. Emeneka said he return back to APGA to support Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s ongoing transformation policies in the state.

While thanking the Speaker and other APGA Lawmakers for their warm reception, he said I went on a journey and I am back home to support Soludo’s agenda for livable and prosperous Anambra State.

The Speaker of the House, Hon Okafor, while recieving back the former PDP Lawmaker, thanked other members of the House for their understanding irrespective of political differences.

