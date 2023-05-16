The Nigerian Extractive Industry Transparency Initiative (NEITI) on Tuesday, launched gender and environmental reporting frameworks.

It said the frameworks were developed to guide Nigeria’s reporting obligation to the global EITI in the areas of gender and environment in the oil, gas and mining sectors.

Speaking at the launch in Abuja, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Dr Zainab Ahmed said the development of the frameworks was commendable as it will assist in resolving the lingering negative impact of oil, gas and mineral exploration in Nigeria’s host communities.

Also, she said the frameworks would help reduce the widening gender disparity in the extractive industry.

Similarly, she urged the international EITI to always consider and respect the sovereignty, peculiarities, context, uniqueness and diversities of each member’s state in the implementation of global initiatives in their respective countries.

In his opening remarks, the Chairman of the National Stakeholders’ working group( The Board), NEITI, Mr Olusegun Adekunle said the two important reporting frameworks are aimed at guiding stakeholders to disclose data and information on environmental payments, impacts, monitoring and management as well as information disclosure on gender parity, participation and employment in the extractive industry.

He disclosed that shortly after the Board was inaugurated, it set out immediately to review the NEITI Strategic Plan 2017- 2024 and developed a successor Plan, covering the period 2022 to 2026.

“The Plan now guides the operations of the Nigeria EITI. The gender and environment reporting frameworks being launched today are direct products of the Strategic Plan,” he added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…





‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang

The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…