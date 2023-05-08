Former lawmaker and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kaduna State, Shehu Sani, has described politicians from the Southeast region as not trusted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for leadership positions.

The former Senator, who represented Kaduna Central on the platform of the APC in the 8th Assembly, stated this through his personal Twitter handle on Sunday night.

It’s becoming clear that those from the south east who entered the ruling party through the window and those who entered through the door are both not trusted for leadership. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) May 7, 2023

Meanwhile, Sani’s position is believed to be on the heels of politicking for 10th National Assembly principal officers in the ruling APC ahead of its June Inauguration.

Tribune Online had earlier reported outgoing Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje, disclosing that they have resolved for former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as the 10th Assembly Senate President.

