Federal House of Representative candidate under the platform of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) during February 2023 general election in Yagba Federal Constituency, Honourable Oladokun Jeremiah has tendered his resignation letter from the party with immediate effect.

In his letter, the philanthropist cum politician thanked the leadership of the party from the National level to state, local and ward for availing him the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in his aspiration to bring to reality his wealth of experience in wealth creation and community development which in no measure yielded great result despite him not emerging as the winner.

His words “My humble resignation is personal and I am happy that God used me to propagate the party (APGA) in the state and Yagba Federal Constituency”.

The politician who is fondly called “Adun Yagba” (the sweetness of Yagba) by his devoted and dogged supporters said he has been able to bring and would still continue to bring succour to the vast majority of people in need of the basic necessities of life in his constituency and beyond.

He thanked all his supporters for their unwavering support and promised never to let them down in any form.

Honourable Jeremiah affirmed that he would continue to carry along his numerous supporters with lined-up programs that would benefit them and the society at large.

He assured that he will call upon them to work together to add value to the country when he takes his decision politically.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

May Nigeria never witness another Buhari’s govt — Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has said President Muhammadu Buhari-led Government performed…

‘IDAN’: All you need to know about trending Nigerian street slang





The hashtag ‘Idan’ is the latest Nigerian street slang that has been trending on social media for…

Murphy Afolabi: 7 things you probably don’t know about late Nollywood actor

Nigerian sensational actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi, reportedly died on Sunday, barely 24 hours after…

WEEK BRIEF: 10th NASS’ power tussle, Seun Kuti’s assault on police… other top news

THE ongoing tussle for the principal office positions of the 10th National Assembly by the top members All Progressives Congress (APC) has…

SPOTLIGHT: Dennis Bergkamp, ‘non-flying Dutchman’ blessed with unrivalled skill, technique

Dennis Nicolaas Maria Bergkamp, born on May 10, 1969, in Amsterdam, Netherlands, is widely regarded as one of the…

Ph.D graduation of a Hausa-Yoruba Nigerian in America

Last Saturday, I attended the PhD graduation of a treasured mentee of mine by the name of Abdulbasit Kassim at Rice University in…