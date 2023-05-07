The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved salary payments for the 2021/2022 recruits who passed out of the Police Colleges and have been in formal work in different Police Commands and formations since the past six months without salary.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja on Sunday by the Spokesperson of the Commission, Ikechikwu Ani

According to the statement, “the Commission’s decision was reached in the interest of national security anchored on the need to amicably resolve the lingering issues of recruitment between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force which have occasioned untold hardship on the Police Constables.

It further added that, ” the Commission’s prompt response also followed outcry and appeals from Nigerians that the 2021/2022 Police recruits who are yet to be enrolled into the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, and who had not received salaries, six months after they passed out from the Police Colleges and duly posted to Police Commands and formations for active Police work, are not made victims of the face off between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

It explained that the Commission’s approval for the enrollment of 1007 recruited personnel into the Nigeria Police Force in the recruitment exercise of 2021/2022 into the IPPIS payment platform for the purposes of salaries and other emoluments had been conveyed to the Accountant General of the Federation.

According to it ” in the letter signed by Dr. (Mrs) Ifeoma A. Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission and dated, 5th May 2023, the Commission requested for “prompt and favourable response in activating and emplacing the necessary processes and procedures at ensuring that these Police Officers are immediately captured on the required payment platform and paid accordingly”.

It stated that the Commission’s Chairman Dr. Solomon Arase, a former Inspector General of Police, felt a sense of discomfiture over newspaper reports that the Officers had since resorted to alms begging and other untidy acts to sustain themselves and had moved immediately to resolve all pending and envisaged issues surrounding the matter.

Dr. Arase had announced at a Stakeholders meeting with Civil Society Organizations recently that the face off between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force would soon be over to the benefit of both parties and the greater interest of the Nigerian nation.