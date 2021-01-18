Access Bank revises customer complaint channels

ACCESS Bank Plc has renewed its commitment to customer education and satisfaction, as evidenced by revised customer complaint channels.

This, according to the lender, is driven by its promise to deliver unrivalled customer service to all its customers.

The bank, in a statement, said, over the years, it has strived to reach all audiences and communities, communicating and simplifying information on how customer-related bottlenecks can be resolved.

According to Ogor Chukudebelu, the Chief Customer Experience Officer at Access Bank Plc, the institution’s efforts are borne out of the desire to “heighten the public’s consciousness and radically improve awareness of the vast array of resources available to them as we strive to improve their banking experiences.”

Chukudebelu further stated, “In today’s fast-paced society, there is an increased demand for information. Information that not only helps draw the institution closer to its customers but also makes banking convenient for customers.

“As a customer-centric bank, we appreciate feedback from our customers to help us resolve any issues they have.”

The feedback also serves to improve and enhance their banking experience. Therefore, we have various platforms where customers can lodge their complaints or give suggestions. We will continue to avail all customers with the option of using their preferred complaint lodgment medium.” All Access Bank customers can henceforth have their complaints lodged and resolved swiftly, the lender assured.

