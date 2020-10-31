A lady with a beard

I will need your urgent assistance in order to get out of my current problem which has caused me a lot of stress, urgency and embarrassment. I am a 25 years old spinster who you can consider to be very hairy. I have hairs all over the body including the chest, tummy and face. Initially, I used to shave off these hairs especially the one on my cheeks (sideburns) until I noticed a small beard a few months ago. The faster I shave it, the faster it grows back so much so that I have become an object of ridicule among my peers.

Lady Bee (by SMS)

The body changes that develop in girls at puberty in addition to the enlargement of breasts, uterus and the vagina are due in part to the activities of some ‘feminizing’ hormones (Oestrogen) and in part to the absence of the ‘masculinizing’ hormones (Androgen). However, some amount of Androgen is needed in women for the growth of pubic and auxiliary hairs. In some women, there could be an excess production of Androgen leading to increased hair production (hirsutism) just like in your case. My advice therefore is for you to stop all medications and seek the attention of a Gynecologist in the Teaching hospital or Federal Medical Centre nearest to you.

