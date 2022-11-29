Your uniform not license to commit crime, NYSC warns corps members

The leadership of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has warned corps members to desist from actions and criminal offences that are capable of tarnishing the image of the scheme while reminding them of the fact that their national youth service uniform does not confer on them immunity against criminal prosecution.

The Acting Director-General of the NYSC, Mrs Christy Uba, stated this after reviewing a colourful parade marking the successful end of 2022 Batch C, Stream 1 Orientation course at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Boro Town, Bayelsa State.

Uba who was represented by the State Coordinator, Mr Muhammed Adamu Jiya, described corps members as patriotic citizens who are on national assignment and are expected to live an exemplary lifestyle that will show they are truly qualified in character and learning.

According to her, students, teenagers and youths are watching carefully to copy from graduates who are in the service corps, “as they are to avoid actions and omissions that are capable of tarnishing the image of the scheme.

“Particularly, the corps members were enjoined to avoid keeping late nights and shun cultism, drug abuse, prostitution, kidnapping and armed robbery. Do not think that as corps members you are above the law and cannot be prosecuted. The national uniform you are wearing does not confer on you any unique advantage nor immune you from criminal prosecution.

“Therefore, resist any temptation that will get you involved in any nefarious activities that may bring the name of your family, alma mata, NYSC and the nation at large into disrepute.”

As the 2023 general election draws near, the corps members were admonished to be non-partisan, as they have a critical role to play in the electoral process.

He also cautioned those who will be posted to riverine areas to avoid travelling on the water without a life jacket as it is a serious offence in the service corps, and that they should shun unnecessary, unwarranted and unapproved journeys and adventures.

Explaining further, he said “my dear corps members, you will be posted out to your various places of primary assignment. You are expected to quickly report and settle down for the national assignment. Be diligent, humble, obedient, respectful and hardworking.

“Appreciate and respect the culture, language and traditions of your host communities. I also encourage you to initiate, execute and commission viable projects that will positively impact your host communities.”

He also restated that both the state government and the NYSC have an effective reward system for corps members who have distinguished themselves during the service year.

He appealed to corps employers in the state not to reject them without genuine reason but assist them to settle down by providing them with accommodation and other welfare packages.

