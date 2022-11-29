Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada, reacts after singer declares himself single and searching

Nigerian artiste Wizkid’s third baby and manager, Jada Pollock, has reacted after the Grammy-award-winning artiste declared himself single and searching.

Wizkid had earlier taken to Snapchat on Monday, November 28, 2022 to disclose that he currently needs one or two partners in his life as he has been single for so long.

He wrote, “Been single for so long! Gotta find me one or two.”

The post has, however, generated different reactions online with many wondering what has happened to the relationship between the music star and his third baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock.

A Twitter user, @king_44pf shared a screenshot of Wizkid’s post on Twitter and captioned, “Wizkid go just dey on loud dey break Jada P’s heart. Chai.”

Reacting to the tweet, Jada Pollock in a now-deleted tweet maintained that bringing arguments to social media always ends negatively.

She wrote, “Taking arguments to social media is never going to end well.”

In another post, Jada also revealed how she has been trying to control her emotions amid the recent developments.

“Controlling emotions”, she wrote in another tweet that has also been taken down.

Wizkid and Jada Pollock who recently welcomed thier second child together also have a son named Zion Balogun.