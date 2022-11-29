Adeleke set up committee to review appointments, promotions, chieftaincy affairs by Oyetola

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Adeleke set up committee to review appointments, promotions, chieftaincy affairs by Oyetola, Be ready to , Adeleke removes three, Adeleke directs most, CP reads riot act to miscreants in Osun ahead of Adeleke's inauguration, APCs case cannot see light of day, Osun governor-elect inaugurates transition committee, Osun governor-elect transition committee, NGF pledges support for Adeleke, Okowa, Babatope, Ondo PDP, others congratulates Adeleke, Osun gov-elect, Oyo Reps aspirant, Abidikugu congratulates Adeleke, applauds INEC, IPAC Osun Adeleke INEC,INEC declares Adeleke winner, Osun, Ayu, Atiku, other PDP chieftains land in Osun for Adeleke
Ademola Adeleke

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday announced the names of Chairmen and members of the panel and review committees, to scrutinise and assess various actions taken by the immediate past administration in the state in some key areas.

The announcement which was made known through the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in a statement in Osogbo, explained that the setting up of the committee/panel was in line with Executive Order 6, which the Governor signed on Monday.

According to him, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji will be the chairman of the committee to scrutinise Staff Audits, Appointments and Promotions, Dr B.T. Salam will be the chairman of the committee on State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee.

Others are former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Niyi Owolade as the chairman, the Contracts, Agreements and M.O.U Review Committee while Reverend Bunmi Jenyo will lead the committee on the Chieftaincy Affairs Review.

The statement however put the names of panel/committee members as follows:

STAFF AUDIT/APPOINTMENTS/PROMOTIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE

1. DR. Muyiwa Oladimeji (Chairman)
2. Dr. (Mrs) Yinka Oderinde (Secretary)
3. Hon. Sunday Bisi
4. Hon. Rasheed Aderibigbe
5. Mrs Funke Bibilari
6. Mrs Ayodele Oluwaseyi
7. Rt. Hon. Ropo Oyewole
8. Prince Sikiru Oyelakin.
9. Engr. Fatile
10. Chief (Mrs) Grace Eniola Omotoso

STATE ASSETS INVENTORY AND RECOVERY COMMITTEE

1. DT. B. T. Salam (Chairman)
2. Dr. K. K. Akinroye (Secretary)
3. Hon. Akin Ajetumobi
4. Barr. Dosu Babatunde
5. Hon. Dipo Eluwole
6. Hon. Ibukun Fadipe
7. Mrs Moji Omisore
8. Dr. Peter Babalola
9. Hon. Wale Olunloye
10. Hon. Ayobami Olubunmi Ibiloye
11. Barr. Adedunmade Onibokun

CONTRACTS/MOU/AGREEMENTS REVIEW COMMITTEE

1. Hon. Niyi Owolade (Chairman)
2. Barr. Hashim Abioye (Secretary)
3. Mrs Ayobola Fadeyi Awolowo
4. Rev’d Bunmi Jenyo
5. Hon. Kamaru Ajisafe
6. Barr. Wole Jimi-Bada
7. Olusola Oyewole Ajiboye
8. Hon. Goddey Olijeh
9. Engr. Maruf Adedapo

CHIEFTAINCY AFFAIRS REVIEW COMMITTEE

1. Rev’d Bunmi Jenyo (Chairman)
2. Alh. Muftau Oluwadare (Secretary)
3. Alh. Gani Olaoluwa
4. Barr. I. T. Tewogbade
5. Hon. George Alabi
6. Hon. Abiodun Ojo
7. Hon. Moshood Yaqub
8. Alh. Nurudeen Emiloju
9. Mrs Toyin Babaniyi
10. Mr Sanusi Taofeeq Akinlabi.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE 


You might also like
Latest News

Your uniform not license to commit crime, NYSC warns corps members

Latest News

FG approves 14-day paternity leave for civil servants

Latest News

Internet fraudster jailed, loses N24.3m cash, 3 cars in Ilorin

Latest News

Tambuwal has executed over 200 projects in Kware within seven years ― Council…

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More