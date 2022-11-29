Adeleke set up committee to review appointments, promotions, chieftaincy affairs by Oyetola

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday announced the names of Chairmen and members of the panel and review committees, to scrutinise and assess various actions taken by the immediate past administration in the state in some key areas.

The announcement which was made known through the governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in a statement in Osogbo, explained that the setting up of the committee/panel was in line with Executive Order 6, which the Governor signed on Monday.

According to him, Dr Muyiwa Oladimeji will be the chairman of the committee to scrutinise Staff Audits, Appointments and Promotions, Dr B.T. Salam will be the chairman of the committee on State Assets Inventory and Recovery Committee.

Others are former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barr. Niyi Owolade as the chairman, the Contracts, Agreements and M.O.U Review Committee while Reverend Bunmi Jenyo will lead the committee on the Chieftaincy Affairs Review.

The statement however put the names of panel/committee members as follows:

STAFF AUDIT/APPOINTMENTS/PROMOTIONS REVIEW COMMITTEE

1. DR. Muyiwa Oladimeji (Chairman)

2. Dr. (Mrs) Yinka Oderinde (Secretary)

3. Hon. Sunday Bisi

4. Hon. Rasheed Aderibigbe

5. Mrs Funke Bibilari

6. Mrs Ayodele Oluwaseyi

7. Rt. Hon. Ropo Oyewole

8. Prince Sikiru Oyelakin.

9. Engr. Fatile

10. Chief (Mrs) Grace Eniola Omotoso

STATE ASSETS INVENTORY AND RECOVERY COMMITTEE

1. DT. B. T. Salam (Chairman)

2. Dr. K. K. Akinroye (Secretary)

3. Hon. Akin Ajetumobi

4. Barr. Dosu Babatunde

5. Hon. Dipo Eluwole

6. Hon. Ibukun Fadipe

7. Mrs Moji Omisore

8. Dr. Peter Babalola

9. Hon. Wale Olunloye

10. Hon. Ayobami Olubunmi Ibiloye

11. Barr. Adedunmade Onibokun

CONTRACTS/MOU/AGREEMENTS REVIEW COMMITTEE

1. Hon. Niyi Owolade (Chairman)

2. Barr. Hashim Abioye (Secretary)

3. Mrs Ayobola Fadeyi Awolowo

4. Rev’d Bunmi Jenyo

5. Hon. Kamaru Ajisafe

6. Barr. Wole Jimi-Bada

7. Olusola Oyewole Ajiboye

8. Hon. Goddey Olijeh

9. Engr. Maruf Adedapo

CHIEFTAINCY AFFAIRS REVIEW COMMITTEE

1. Rev’d Bunmi Jenyo (Chairman)

2. Alh. Muftau Oluwadare (Secretary)

3. Alh. Gani Olaoluwa

4. Barr. I. T. Tewogbade

5. Hon. George Alabi

6. Hon. Abiodun Ojo

7. Hon. Moshood Yaqub

8. Alh. Nurudeen Emiloju

9. Mrs Toyin Babaniyi

10. Mr Sanusi Taofeeq Akinlabi.

