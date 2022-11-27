Governor Adeleke makes first appointments, names SSG, chief of staff, spokesperson

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday announced the appointment of Mr Teslim Igbalaye, former Local Government and ALGON chairman as the Secretary to the State Government.

Olawale Rasheed who confirmed that the appointment letter was signed by the governor himself, added that,

a former Local Government Chairman, Mr Kazeem Akinleye is now the Chief of Staff to the Governor.

Meanwhile, Rasheed Olawale was also mentioned as the governor’s spokesperson.

