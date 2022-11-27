INEC area office in Ebonyi set ablaze, PVCs, ballot boxes burnt

Three weeks after the Independent National Electoral Commission, ( INEC) Area offices in Abeokuta and Ede in Ogun and Osun States, respectively were set ablaze, the Commission has suffered another attack on its area office in Ebonyi State.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner & Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee in a statement on Sunday night disclosed that its area office in Izzi Local Government Area office located in Iboko, was set ablaze on Sunday morning.

According to Okoye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Ebonyi State, Mrs Onyeka Pauline Ugochi, reported the incident to the INEC national secretariat in Abuja.

“The incident occurred around 10.00am when some unidentified persons set the entire building ablaze.”

While no casualties were reported, the arsonist torched ” the main building and all the movable and immovable items inside it were destroyed. These include 340 ballot boxes, 130 voting cubicles, 14 electric power generators, large water storage tanks, assorted office furniture and fixtures and yet to be determined quantities of Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).”

INEC further disclosed that “the attention of the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies has been drawn to the incident and have commenced investigation.”

