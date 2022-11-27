8 signs you need glasses

The eye is the light of the body, when the eye goes bad the whole body is thrown into utter darkness.

The question of who needs glasses is one that has been on for a long time.

Some individuals feel you should be diagnosed before you make use of glasses. Others feel you can use glasses if you see the need to do so even without a prescription from an ophthalmologist.

There are certain signs that are indicating of the fact that you need glasses as an individual, and it is often best you get them earlier so your eyes don’t get damaged in the long run.

Your vision changes over time as you age. Not every change in vision is abnormal.

Things like needing more light to see clearly or trouble differentiating black and blue, for instance, are normal and don’t require glasses. But there are times when changes in vision aren’t normal, and glasses may be warranted.

Discussed in this article are signs that are indicating that you need glasses.

1. Painful/red eyes

Have you been constantly experiencing painful eyes or do your eyes turn red often?

If your response is in the affirmative then you may need to get a pair of glasses.

Any kind of red or discolouration could be an early sign of an optical issue that needs to be inspected by an optician as the Sclera, or “whites of your eyes” should be just that, white.

A healthy eye should also be free of any sort of pain or discomfort.

It could be a simple case of mild conjunctivitis, but it’s always best to get them checked out, as you may need something to help improve the health of your eyes and your overall vision.

2. Night blindness





If walking from the bedroom to the bathroom in the middle of the night or discerning your surroundings while night driving seems more difficult than in the past, you may be experiencing night blindness.

Night blindness can worsen over time, so it’s a good idea to make an appointment with an optometrist as soon as possible in order to get your eyes checked and possibly get a pair of glasses that can help improve your vision at night.

3. Watery eyes

Another sign that you might need a pair of glasses is when you experience watery eyes often.

This is because watery eyes may be a sign you’re experiencing vision problems.

However, watery eyes can also indicate other issues, like allergies, dry eyes, or even a thyroid condition.

If your eyes are excessively watering, make an appointment with your optometrist and/or your primary care provider.

4. Squinting to see clearly

Having to squint your eyes before seeing clearly might be an indication that you need to see an optometrist as soon as possible.

Although, squinting can slightly improve your vision if you’re struggling to see something in detail but the moment you begin to find yourself frequently squinting to see more clearly, it’s time you set up an appointment with an optometrist.

5. Frequent headaches

Headaches don’t automatically mean you need glasses. However, frequent headaches, especially when experienced midday or after staring at screens, may be a sign of vision problems that could be treated with corrective lenses.

So, if you have been experiencing frequent headaches, especially when at the screen, I think it’s high time you see an optician.

6. Rubbing your eyes often

If you notice you’re rubbing your eyes throughout the day, you may be experiencing eye fatigue.

This can be a sign you’re struggling to see and may need glasses.

(Anti-fatigue lenses can be especially helpful if you’re prone to eye strain.)

7. Blurry vision

Do you find it hard to see objects close to you or objects far away? If yes, you sure need to see an optometrist.

Difficulty focusing on blurred objects—far away or up close—may mean you need glasses.

If you find it difficult to read street signs while driving or read text in books, you may benefit from eyeglasses or contacts.

8. Double vision

Seeing double can be a sign of a serious eye disorder or a result of other health conditions you may have.

The causes of double vision vary in severity, but the symptom should never be ignored.

If you experience double vision, make an appointment with your optometrist and/or primary care provider as soon as possible.

Other signs that you may need glasses include fuzziness, as in objects don’t have defined, clear lines and things seem a bit hazy, objects having “auras” or “halos” around them in bright light, eyestrain, or eyes that feel tired or irritated, and distorted vision.

If you are experiencing any of these signs, it is best you go see an optometrist as soon as possible.

