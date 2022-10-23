Wizkid welcomes new baby with manager, Jada Pallock

By Segun Adebayo
Wizkid

Nigerian music star, Wizkid and his long time manager who doubles as babymama, Jada Pallock have welcomed second child.

Information gathered by R indicated that Pallock who is added a year on Thursday appeared to have tacitly broken the news.

She shared a picture of herself and new baby on her Instagram page to mark her birthday and she wrote a cryptic message that could mean she has a new baby.

While Wizkid is his usual style has not shared the news with his numerous fans, Pallock who waa carrying a new baby in the picture shared simply wrote” Beyond a blessing, thank God for another year.”

Fans of the singer have been sending congratulatory messages to Wizkid but the star boy has kept a sealed lips.

 

