How I got my tagline ‘Its Don Jazzy again’ —Don Jazzy

Famous music producer has opened up about the story behind his tagline, Don Jazzy Again, dating it back to the early days of the defunct Mo’hits squad in year 2000.

The music personality who had made an appearance on Chinasa Anukam’s podcast, “Is This Seat Taken?” where he shared the story in response to the show host’s questions.

In the interview monitored by R Don Jazzy said he’d heard an intriguing tagline of a certain producer named Scott Scorch and had gotten inspired to create a similar one that spoke on his music prowess.

He’d then shared his desire with his former music partner and co-founder of the now defunct Mo’Hits Record Label, D’banj, letting him know to add the quantifier “again”, as they’d worked together previously and he was beginning to gain a level of prominence.

Don Jazzy also spoke on the fact that other artistes whom he worked with had following the formulation of his tagline, tweaked it to their personal tastes, with the likes of Wande Coal at times earmarking his work with the tag “Don Baba Jay”, while Rema introduced him on his single Bounce, with the tag “Jazzy”.

