BREAKING: David Mark, Aregbesola emerge ADC interim Chairman, Secretary

Former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola, have been appointed as the interim National Chairman and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which is a coalition opposing President Bola Tinubu’s administration in the run-up to the 2027 general elections.

This announcement confirms months of speculation surrounding the platform for a broad opposition coalition.

The appointments were reportedly finalised at a high-level meeting of opposition leaders in Abuja on Tuesday night, July 1, 2025.

The coalition, which includes prominent figures like former Vice President Atiku Abubakar; Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi; former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai; and former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi, among others, had been deliberating on a suitable platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his acceptance speech as the interim National Secretary, Aregbesola articulated a vision for a political party deeply rooted in democratic values and committed to the people. He expressed deep humility and a profound sense of duty, emphasising that a political party should not be a platform for opportunism or personal ambition.

Aregbesola lauded the African National Congress (ANC) of South Africa as a model of party supremacy over government, stating that a party must be “grounded in ideology, principle, and people-centred struggle.”

He lamented the current state of many Nigerian political parties, describing them as “empty shells” that merge and split based on “power and personality,” with little regard for the populace or the nation.

As National Secretary, Aregbesola pledged to build a party with a clear ideological compass, committed to “democratic values, rule of law, social justice, accountability, transparency and national development.”

He vowed to create an institution where internal democracy is practised, intra-party competition is transparent, and all party structures function effectively.

Aregbesola stressed the importance of giving a real voice to young people, women, and marginalised groups, as well as recognising and empowering critical interests such as security, educators, farmers, workers, and people with special needs within the party’s autonomous structures.

He affirmed the new leadership’s commitment to modelling international best practices in party organisation and ethics, drawing lessons from countries like South Africa, Sweden, Chile, and Kenya.

“Discipline, order, clarity of purpose, and service to the people must define us,” he asserted. Aregbesola underscored that the party must be one that delivers on its promises, for instance, building schools when it talks about public education and supporting policies that ensure community safety.

Acknowledging the challenging task ahead, Aregbesola called for support not just in words but in action, urging members to hold him accountable. He concluded by expressing hope that their work would be worthy of the aspirations of Nigerians, declaring, “Long live our party. Long live our democracy. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

