2027: Key things to know about ADC — new ‘bride party’ for coalition to unseat Tinubu

Former Senate President David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola were on Tuesday appointed as the interim National Chairman and National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), which has emerged as the coalition platform opposing President Bola Tinubu’s administration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Contents
1. Establishment and history2. INEC registration and early elections3. Entry into the National Assembly4. Endorsement by Obasanjo5. Continued electoral participation and performance6. Legislative presence7. Mission, vision and internal reforms

Tribune Online reports that the announcement ends speculation surrounding the political vehicle for a broad opposition alliance.

The appointments were finalised at a high-level meeting of opposition leaders in Abuja late Tuesday.

The coalition, which includes prominent figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, among others, had been deliberating on a suitable platform to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In this article, Tribune Online takes a look at seven key things to know about the party:

1. Establishment and history

The ADC was founded in 2005 and was initially known as the Alliance for Democratic Change. The party later adopted the name African Democratic Congress to reflect its broader political vision and continental outlook.

2. INEC registration and early elections

In 2006, the party received official registration from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), making it eligible to participate in elections. By 2007, the ADC fielded candidates in its first general elections across various positions nationwide.

3. Entry into the National Assembly

The party began to gain national relevance in 2011 when it won seats in the National Assembly, marking a turning point in its pursuit of mainstream political legitimacy.

4. Endorsement by Obasanjo

In 2018, former President Olusegun Obasanjo endorsed the ADC through his Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM). The endorsement significantly boosted the party’s visibility and attracted a wave of new members and supporters.

5. Continued electoral participation and performance

The ADC has consistently contested general elections. In 2015, its presidential candidate, Dr Mani Ibrahim Ahmad, polled 29,666 votes. In 2019, the late Dr Obadiah Mailafia secured 97,874 votes to emerge fourth among 73 candidates. In 2023, Dumebi Kachikwu represented the party and garnered 81,919 votes, finishing fifth behind the APC, PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP.

6. Legislative presence

In the 2023 general elections, the party retained a presence in the National Assembly. Leke Abejide was re-elected to represent Yagba Federal Constituency in Kogi State with 23,271 votes. The party also won Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency through Salman Idris, though he has since defected to the APC.

7. Mission, vision and internal reforms

The ADC positions itself as a centrist party championing inclusive governance, youth and women’s empowerment, and national development. In 2022, it launched internal reforms to improve digitalisation, party discipline, and grassroots mobilisation. Its mission is to break away from the control of “wheeler-dealer political elites” and promote transparency, while its vision is to consolidate Nigeria’s democracy and build resilient institutions for a more egalitarian society.

