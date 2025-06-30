I don’t want to leave any property for my children as polygamist — Oga Bello

Veteran actor and filmmaker, Adebayo Salami, popularly known as Oga Bello, has said he has no plans to leave any property for his children as a polygamist.

In an exclusive interview with the Nigerian Tribune, the respected Nollywood icon, who is married to two wives, said that his primary investment has always been the education of all his children.

The actor, who began his acting career in 1964 with the Young Concert Party led by the late Ojo Ladipo (Baba Mero), explained that he is deeply passionate about education and deliberately made it the foundation for all his children, regardless of their career choices.

“I never thought of letting any of my children take after me. The education you are talking about, I am very passionate about education. Unfortunately, I didn’t get the support from my parents because of their level but I had it in mind that all my children must be educated even if it’s attainment of at least to get the first degree.

“By the time I met myself as a polygamist, I’ve had it in mind that I don’t want to leave any properties for my children. I need just two houses; one in Lagos and one in my hometown. If you meet any money in my account, share it. I’m passionate about education,” he said.

Oga Bello, who has 18 children, several of whom are thriving in the entertainment industry, noted that he never imposed his path on them but encouraged their interests with discipline and support.

“I didn’t bring or force them to the industry, they grew their passion towards it on their own terms, when I discovered that Femi and some of his younger siblings showed interest in the film industry, I did not scold rather supported them. For instance, whenever I’m going for rehearsals and they want to follow me and I will say no, except you have good result.

“That made them work hard to get good results in school and here we are. I’m very happy and overwhelmed. If I knew he (Femi) will be a filmmaker, I will not spend much money on school, I would ask him to go and read Filmmaking or Theatre Arts,” he added.

Addressing the issue of ageing and health challenges among veteran actors, Salami stressed the importance of individual preparation for old age, a culture he believes is lacking in many professions in Nigeria.

“Old age comes with so many challenges. That is certain. Preparing for old age is a personal thing. In this side of the world, they are so bad with it in every profession. Most of us don’t prepare ahead. I am just lucky as a person, I haven’t planned my retirement as well. I invested in my children instead of building houses and in old age, they will take care of me.”

