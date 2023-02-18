Kazeem Biriowo

The Federal Government has said Nigeria backed the diplomatic village with a policy to reciprocate similar gestures enjoyed by missions across the world in the country.

It said the government got involved because all the countries that adopted the Vienna Convention operate the tax-free shop and this is what diplomats from Nigeria enjoy as the country needs to comply and reciprocate.

The Director of Tax Policy, Ministry of Finance, Yakubu Mohammed, at a tour of the Diplomatic Village facility, explained that it was primarily a private investment, but the government was involved by way of an enabling policy in line with the provisions of the Vienna Convention.

Mohammed further said the idea came from the Managing Director, Chief Executive Officer, of Diplomatic Village, Uche Odozor, it was easily embraced by the federal government as it was a global best practice.

“There are two issues that are involved here – a private investment and government policy. The idea came from Mr Odozor and it was sold to the government and we saw that it was a global practice.

“This is an attempt by Nigeria to adhere to what other counties are doing and to also make it appear that we are reciprocating to diplomats who are here, what ours enjoy outside the shores of Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, the Managing Director/CEO of Diplomatic Village, Uche Odozor said diplomats no longer have to take their money away.

At the entrance of the building is an art gallery where different arts and crafts, mostly from Internally Displaced Persons across the country are exhibited. The essence of patronizing them, Odozor said, was to enhance their living standard.

Odozor while explaining the need to support internally Displaced Persons said: “We feel the need to support people who are displaced as a lot of them are talented.

“We reached out to them to paint their stories so we could display them, sell and remit the proceeds to them without any intention to make a profit from the sales. The response so far has been incredible”





“Above all, the interior of the structure was decorated with materials sourced and fabricated locally.

Speaking about the security of the village, Odozor said: “The place is very well secured. All the relevant agencies are here and keep watch of what happens here.

“Anywhere you find diplomats, it becomes a soft target for miscreants. As such, the entrance into this place is very well secured. The special squadron from 44 Unit, which is the diplomat mobile police unit is stationed here in a very large number.

“We are water-tight secured and have no intentions to let our guards down. There are various committees in the implementation of all this and there is a security department within. The government has done the needful security wise and we are happy.”

Odozor who further spoke on the economic impact of the village pointed out that “Nigeria is a signatory to the Vienna Convention of 1961, which provides for a duty-free and tax-free shopping to all diplomats and Common Wealth nations in countries where they serve.

“All the personal products that a diplomat is exposed to in this country are not to be taxed. It is a policy document, which Nigeria domesticated in 1962.”

“It has a huge economic benefit. Before now, diplomats were bringing in items for their consumption into this country and we have the largest contingent of diplomats in the continent, which meant we incurred losses. We benefit as a country from capital retention as diplomats stay and spend in the country.”

