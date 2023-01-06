Kano rally proves Tinubu has nothing to offer — Atiku

The inability of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to deliver an inspiring speech to the crowd of supporters that had gathered to hear him speak during Wednesday’s rally in Kano shows that he has got nothing to offer.

This is according to a statement issued on Thursday by Phrank Shaibu, Special Assistant,Public Communication to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential flag bearer, Atiku Abubakar.

It said after spending so much money to organise a rally in Kano State, Tinubu could not even manage to say anything meaningful.

The Atiku camp maintained that in a bid to conceal his inability to deliver a coherent speech, the APC candidate said rather than speak, he would dance instead, quoting him as declaring, ‘Today, I have come home to Kano. All I want to do is dance. I want music.’

The statement added: “Unfortunately, Tinubu’s dance moves proved to be as uncoordinated as his unintelligible speech. The people and the gods rejected him.

“But this would not be the first time that he would be doing such. In Bénin on Thursday, It was a mixture of ‘bala blu’ and concoction as he mumbled: ‘I will turn the so called Yahoo Boys to experts in manufacturing and creation

of chips and datjfgfdfgxfvvf.’

“Similarly, at the APC rally which held at the Trade Fair Complex in Minna on December 14, 2022, Tinubu also could not muster the energy to address the crowd that had been waiting for him for over six hours.

“On mounting the podium, the APC candidate shouted, ‘Niger Sai Bagode,’ with a brief response from the crowd. Tinubu thereafter left the venue, a situation that made the Master of Ceremony announce the end of the campaign in Niger State.

“The APC campaign council hurriedly put out a statement, claiming that Tinubu’s inability to address the crowd had nothing to do with ill health but he was rather overwhelmed by the crowd. Bollocks.

“At the APC rally in Ebonyi State where he managed to speak for 20 minutes before a rented crowd, Tinubu spent seven minutes acknowledging governors and chanting, ‘Great Ebonyi, greatest of the greatest’. When it was time for him to deliver his speech proper, his mental deficiency was laid bare when he said ‘electric power is a super highway… they could not even make a down payment for the roasted corn (sic),’ whatever that means.





“Similarly at the town hall in Owerri, his weakness was again exposed when he described the town hall as being different from ‘Balabu, Blu blu, Bulaba.’ Clearly, these are warning signs which Nigerians must not ignore as they head to the polls next month.

“If this election were about comedy, then Tinubu would win hands down as his speeches have become excellent material for Tik Tok, Internet memes and even stand up comedians but unfortunately this is serious business.

“With debt and unemployment at an all-time high, Nigeria has been infected by the sickness called APC. Indeed, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State was right when he described the APC as ‘stage four cancer’ at the commissioning of the new police headquarters in Rivers State in July 2021.

The statement also warned Governor Wike to be wary of the APC and look after his own health.

The statement similarly advised Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo and to be guided by the sentiments of of his supporters who chanted Atiku’s name during the the PDP rally in Ibadan on Thursday.

It added: “Wike himself will also need to pay more attention to his health if he wants to continue to hobnob with the APC against the wishes of his people of Rivers State.