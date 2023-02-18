Terna Chikpa

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP), governorship aspirant in Taraba, Prof. Jerome Nyameh on Saturday said, he was yet to decide who to support for the governorship election in Taraba but was seriously working for the victory of the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar.

Nyameh who disclosed this in his residence in Jalingo while interacting with journalists, also said, he and his supporters were still making serious consultation on who to support for the governorship position of the state and were seriously concerned about a better Taraba.

According to him, the overwhelming support enjoyed during the process of getting the party’s governorship ticket was proof that people were yearning for a positive change toward good governance in Taraba.

Nigerian Tribune reports that professor Jerome Nyameh came third in the PDP governorship primary election conducted on the 25th. May 2022, which produced the ex-party chairman, Col. Kefas Agbu as a candidate. Tribune also reports that Nyameh however, challenged the victory of Col. Agbu to the Supreme Court on the ground that the candidate was not qualified to participate in the primary as he did not follow the due process required for the exercise.

“I have not decided who to support for the governorship in Taraba. I and my supporters are still making serious consultations to decide on who to support because our concern is for a better Taraba.

“I am still in PDP, I have not left, I am working and supporting Atiku Abubakar for president but I am yet to decide on who to support for the governorship of Taraba state.

“I and my supporters are being reserved about who to support for governor because people of the state are yearning for a positive change that would attract good governance for the development of Taraba state. The overwhelming support I got from people of the state during the process was due to the pains of the injuries they are suffering under the present administration.

“The indices available have proven that people of the state are not satisfied with the current administration and need a change administration for a better Taraba. Where I am coming from, the University, staff are crying by the day, the Pensioner’s situation in the state is pathetic and other sectors of governance have been crippled.

“Taraba is a verging place where if the credible government is installed, the untapped potential available would be harnessed for the growth of the state. People are micro in their knowledge that you can only drive money for the state from subvention. The future of the state depends solely on who governs the state and I bet you that Taraba would be one of the best states if leaders with insight are employed.

“My blueprint (Taraba THERAPY) which means, Trade and industry, Health care for all, Education for human and societal Development, Recovery, Agric business, Prosperity and Youth empowerment, was to create a boost from the untapped potential and build the state through the sectors.

“I aimed to introduce a system call, (Taraba service, savings and Trade), that would engage youth in businesses and tackle youth restiveness because the cost of youth restiveness was due to idleness.





“My support for Atiku is to ensure the re-unity of the Nigerians that APC has broken. Nigerians need a unifier that would bring the country back to her days of greatness where we had less insecurity with daily development” Prof. Nyameh expressed.

