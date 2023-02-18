Bauchi State Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has decorated 23 Officers who were recently promoted.

The Officers promoted and decorated cut across the various ranks of the Corps as was released after the just concluded 2023 promotion exercise.

The promotion also cut across Senior and Junior Officers who were moved to different levels as for rm of welfare by the new Corps Marshal, Dauda Aliyu Biu who has installed confidence and hope among staff.

The promotion will not only make staff feel fulfilled but remain focused, committed and productive in the performance of their professional duties of safer roads.

While addressing the promoted staff on the behalf of the Corps Marshal, Bauchi State Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi admonished the staff to be conscious of FRSC mandates and respect the rule of law.

He added that the mandate of safer roads across the country is not negotiable because it is the core value of the Corps which must be achieved at all costs

The Corps Marshall promised to ensure that the welfare of the Officers and Men of the Corps was well improved to the best performance from them.

He then charged the promoted Officers to see their promotion as a challenge to do more because according to him, to whom much is given, more is required.

The promoted Staff promised to serve diligently and move Corps to the next level thanking the Management of the Corps for finding them worthy of the promotion.

The decoration of 23 promoted Officers of RS 12.1 Bauchi was held at the Command Base and it involved components of Unit Commands AND Station Offices across the state.

