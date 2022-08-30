Why talks with Shekarau collapsed ― NNPP

Spokesman for the presidential campaign organisation of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP), Ladipo Johnson, has said Senator Ibrahim Shekarau did not leave the party for any breach of trust or desire to make Nigeria better.

He said the move was purely because of his personal interest which was not met by the NNPP, though he was assured of being taken along when the party wins in 2023.

Ladipo noted that Shekarau, amongst other things, made impossible demands as conditions for him to remain in the NNPP.

He said that those conditions could not be met because they have been overtaken by events and he was not patient to work for Nigeria and has defected to where things are done the old way.

Ladipo said Senator Shekarau demanded 31 seats for the House of Assembly and six seats for the Federal House of Representatives beside his senatorial seat that has been secured already.

According to him, it was not in tandem with the new political culture to change the narrative in Nigeria.

He said it was out of place for the NNPP leadership to start calling members of the party who have bought forms for these respective offices to drop their interest in the negotiated interests.

He maintained that was the old order and that it could not be introduced in the party.

“Obviously they told him, you cannot have these 31 seats, nothing could be done immediately.”

He insisted Shekarau opting out of the party was not in anyway connected to “breach of trust”, instead he knew all along that he was going, hence his private meeting with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Party (APC)Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He denied any possible agreement between Senator Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP and Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the APC.

“Senator Musa Kwankwaso is not working for Tinubu. Senator Kwankwaso is much much more qualified for the post of President, he stated.

On his part, Former Chairman of the PDP, Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi said Shekarau left the NNPP for the PDP to better Nigeria.

He argued that the former Kano state governor had found accommodation in the PDP and opted to join the party to join forces with the PDP and make Nigeria a better place.





His words: “He has in order to make Nigeria better is not about what comes to this moment, it is about making Nigeria better and he’s willing to partner with us in the PDP to bring a positive change to this country in 2023.

Makarfi said it was clear that the main opposition party would emerge victorious come 2023 and all who worked for the victory of the party would be duly rewarded.

“At the polling unit level at the ward level. PDP is very active. Things are happening, irrespective of the current sentiments that is going on.

“Even at a higher level, the party will have to move forward. But as it moves forward, it must leave room for accommodation.

“It must, because if you don’t, you may not reach an agreement today. Tomorrow, you may reach agreement and when we reach that agreement, what you need to amend then you come and amend it so that we all go together.”

He said there was room in the PDP, and Shekarau stands a better chance within the PDP family where he was once part of, than any other party.

“Campaigns structures have not been formed, at any level but party people have been active, you know, polling unit level management ward level, at local government level they have been active.”

According to Makarfi “Formal control structures are yet to be settled. So he has not lost anything in terms of active placement and participation in the structure. He along with his supporters will be adequately placed in the structures

Makarfi said the PDP would win the election in 2023 and the ensure efforts of its party members are duly recognized.

“I’m absolutely sure such a person will be appropriately accommodated and such a person or persons will be appropriately carried along in government based on their contribution in real terms, and contribution in real terms will be based on election results.”

