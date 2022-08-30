I’ll expose politicians planning to continue looting Nigeria —Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has promised to expose politicians who plan to continue the looting of Nigeria’s treasury even as he revealed that some politicians canvassing for votes to win 2023 presidential election do not mean well for the country.

The governor boasted to have privileged information on the plans of such politicians, saying he will reveal their identities at the appropriate time so that Nigerians can reject them at the polls.

Wike stated this at the flag-off of internal roads at Rumuesara, Eneka town in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Monday.

He said: “Some other people are busy, putting themselves together on how they will take over leadership in Nigeria to loot the remaining ones these other people have already kept.

“I’m privileged to know and at the appropriate time I’ll tell you who these people are. You need to know what is happening in Nigeria. Forget about all these people running around saying they want to rescue or save you. Just watch to see what is going to happen next.

“All of us should be calm concerning what is happening in PDP. In fact, nothing has happened yet. But by the grace of God, something will happen,” Wike added.

He pointed out that while his administration continues to flag-off and inaugurate projects for Rivers people, detractors keep sponsoring negative media campaigns against him noting that despite such negative media comments, his administration has not relented in offering good governance to strengthen the relationship with the people of Rivers State.

He observed that it would be difficult for seasonal politicians who have never done anything to better the lot of Rivers electorate to come to them and solicit their votes.

“Look at us concentrating in giving our people good governance. What is good governance? Good governance is making the people to be happy. Good governance is providing infrastructure for the people. Good governance is not about party. Providing good governance is about leadership. We are here everyday flagging off projects, commissioning projects even though our tenure is coming to an end.

“Now that I have come to Eneka to provide this basic infrastructure, I can come back to Eneka and ask you to follow me, let us go there or let us stay here. Do they have what it takes to come and talk to you? Can they come and talk to you?

“It is somebody that hears from you that you have also hear from. This one you’ve not provided anything for my people, you’ve not asked them what they want, then you want to tell them where to vote.

“So, it is us that will come and meet you and say see where you’ll vote. And I know based on our relationship, since we have not deceived you, we have not told you lies, you will follow us at the appropriate time”, Wike told Eneka people.

The governor used the occasion to rename the Igwurata-Eneka Road, the Sam Mbata Road, promising that the State government will accord due recognition to the paramount ruler of Eneka before the end of his tenure in 2023.

