This is our last chance —Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, has said the next general elections provides ample opportunity to turn around the fortunes of Nigerians.

He said if given the mandate, he was prepared to walk his talks on socio- economic emancipation of Nigerians.

The APC candidate gave the pledge on Monday in a tweet on his official handle.

He revealed that his administration would not do what is comfortable but what is right for Nigerians.

“We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country.”

“We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria.

“We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, has said Tinubu would salvage the country’s economy if elected as president in 2023.

Adegoroye who gave the assurance during a stakeholders’ meeting of the Akure South local government chapter of the APC in Akure, the Ondo State capital, promised Nigerians that Tinubu will use his vast experience to bring more prosperity and development to the country.

The minister said the meeting was designed to unite the party members in the local government ahead of campaigns, to ensure victory for the party and Tinubu.

He said Tinubu has all it takes to engineer growth and development to the country as former lawmaker, governor and the national leader of the progressive party in the country.

“Senator Bola Tinubu is a thoroughbred politician who understands what the people need. He knows the grassroots and identifies with the masses.

“Tinubu understands what the people wants and I can assure you that it won’t take him long to settle down to work,” Adegoroye said.

In the same vein, the South-South Movement for Tinubu/Shettima (SSMTS) in a communique issued at the end of the meeting, said presidential and vice presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, are the answer to Nigeria’s multifaceted challenges.





The group called on South southerners to rally round Tinubu’s presidential quest, stating that he is a perfect representative of the yearnings for a president of southern Nigeria extraction in 2023 as expressed in the Asaba Declaration of Tuesday May 11, 2021 by the 17 southern governors.

Reading out the communiqué, the National coordinator and secretary of the group, Besidone Samuel Eyengho and Dr Emem Wilcox Wills, described Tinubu as the best choice and a pan-Nigerian who has raised leaders across the country.

They urged Nigerians to shun campaigns of calumny against Tinubu and his running mate, describing such trend as part of the antics of desperate politicians.

The communique knocked fears about Tinubu’s health, declaring him as hale and hearty.

The communique read in part: “”Tinubu is hale and hearty, agile and fit to tackle the challenges and demands of governance. Stakeholders in the South South should embrace the ticket to guarantee a prosperous Nigeria.

“Sincere and concerted efforts should be made to return the region fully into mainstream national politics in order to ensure meaningful and accelerated development.

“The romance with the PDP since 1999 has failed to attract the much-needed development to the region.

“Tinubu/Shettima will return the country on the path of sustainable peace, socioeconomic growth and development.”

