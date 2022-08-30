APC presidential candidate, ex-aspirants meet Wednesday

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the 22 other aspirants who contested last June presidential convention will meet on Wednesday in Abuja.

One of the aspirants, Dr Nicolas Felix, confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Nicolas disclosed that he called for the roundtable, which is scheduled to hold by 2pm at Transcorp Hilton, for the standard-bearer and the aspirants to meet and come up with viable strategies to support the party’s candidate to win the 2023 general elections.

He said: “The choice of Abuja wasn’t a mistake. I called the meeting for us to address the challenges bedeviling our country and inclusive politics.

“We will also brainstorm on adopting winning campaign strategies to support our standard-bearer, Bola Tinubu and seek to carry every Nigerian along in our bid to coast home to victory in the 2023 general elections.”

Expected at the meeting are former and serving governors, former ministers and federal lawmakers who sought for the ticket won by Tinubu last June at the Presidential Convention held at Eagles Square.

The list included, former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Science and Technology Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio.

Serving governors to attend the event are governors Yahaya Bello, Dave Umahi, Abubakar Badaru, Ben Ayade and Kayode Fayemi, of Kogi, Ebonyi, Jigawa,Cross Rivers and Ekiti States, respectively.

From the National Assembly are Senate President, Ahmad Lawan; former Ogun State governor and serving senator, Ibikunle Amosun; Senator Ajayi Boroffice and Rochas Okorocha.

Others are two term Zamfara State governor, Ahmad Sani; a former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, a former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dimeji Bankole; Pastor Tunde Bakare; and Businessman, Dr. Nicolas Felix.

Also to grace the meeting to brainstorm on how to win the 2023 elections are former Information Minister, Ikeobasi Mokelu; Businessman, Tein Jack-Rich and the only female aspirant, Uju Ken-Ohanenye.

