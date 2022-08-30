Buhari meets APC governors in Aso rock

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with a delegation of governors from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which took place inside the president’s office, was brief after which some of the governors moved over to the office of the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

The agenda of the meeting was still unknown as none of the participants was willing to speak with reporters.

However, the meeting is believed to have centred on the party’s direction in the run-up to the 2023 general elections.

