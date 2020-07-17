Why I venture into modelling, Anyas reveals

Nigerian singer, songwriter and performer Michael Nzubechukwu Anyaegbu popularly known as Anyas has revealed that if he wasn’t doing music, his next choice of career would have been modelling.
Raised in Lagos, Nigeria where he learnt how to make music from sounds and write lyrics. But the love for fashion started in 2017, which later lead to the practice of modelling.
According to the singer, his love for fashion cannot be underrated, adding that, “I’ve always loved showcasing my colourful side and fashion modelling is one of the major ways I get to show myself”
Anyas started music at age 12 with the late Michael Jackson as his inspiration as he loves to mimic to the legend’s dance steps.
The singer, who recently released the visuals to his latest work entitled “Call Me” and “Door”, which depicts his life as a multi-talented personality.
The songwriter also declared himself the next big thing in the music industry after Michael Jackson as he is one of the followers of the late icon.
