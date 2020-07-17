Nigeria records 600 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 35,454

By Faith Adeoye
Nigeria records 600 cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 600 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 35,454.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 17th of July 2020, 600 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 35454 cases have been confirmed, 14633 cases have been discharged and 772 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 600 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-129, FCT-118, Oyo-87, Kano-55, Benue-42, Enugu-35, Kwara-28, Imo-16, Ogun-13, Kaduna-12, Ondo-12, Delta-11, Edo-11, Plateau-8, Nasarawa-6, Ekiti-6, Niger-6, Borno-4, Abia-4, Gombe-3,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos13,22611,0921,958176
FCT2,8791,98385739
Oyo2,0761,0461,01119
Edo1,8856151,20862
Rivers1,48045298147
Delta1,41579358537
Kano1,3862621,07153
Ogun1,15936077722
Kaduna1,09925882912
Ondo87771713921
Katsina66920544123
Ebonyi64610453210
Plateau60332326416
Borno5975950335
Enugu59521936016
Gombe5404347522
Bauchi522450513
Abia460923653
Kwara45024918714
Imo436344839
Osun328235849
Jigawa322330811
Bayelsa31812317520
Nasarawa2541331138
Benue185137426
Akwa Ibom162381213
Sokoto153013716
Niger151321127
Anambra118416710
Adamawa11120838
Kebbi887747
Ekiti7829472
Zamfara760715
Yobe634518
Taraba3019110
Cross River12831
Kogi5032

