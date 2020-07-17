Nigeria records 600 new COVID-19 cases as total hits 35,454

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 600 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

The 600 new cases brought the nation’s confirmed COVID-19 infection cases to 35,454.

The NCDCmade this known via its verified Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 17th of July 2020, 600 new confirmed cases and 3 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 35454 cases have been confirmed, 14633 cases have been discharged and 772 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 600 new cases are reported from 20 states; Lagos-129, FCT-118, Oyo-87, Kano-55, Benue-42, Enugu-35, Kwara-28, Imo-16, Ogun-13, Kaduna-12, Ondo-12, Delta-11, Edo-11, Plateau-8, Nasarawa-6, Ekiti-6, Niger-6, Borno-4, Abia-4, Gombe-3,” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 13,226 11,092 1,958 176 FCT 2,879 1,983 857 39 Oyo 2,076 1,046 1,011 19 Edo 1,885 615 1,208 62 Rivers 1,480 452 981 47 Delta 1,415 793 585 37 Kano 1,386 262 1,071 53 Ogun 1,159 360 777 22 Kaduna 1,099 258 829 12 Ondo 877 717 139 21 Katsina 669 205 441 23 Ebonyi 646 104 532 10 Plateau 603 323 264 16 Borno 597 59 503 35 Enugu 595 219 360 16 Gombe 540 43 475 22 Bauchi 522 4 505 13 Abia 460 92 365 3 Kwara 450 249 187 14 Imo 436 344 83 9 Osun 328 235 84 9 Jigawa 322 3 308 11 Bayelsa 318 123 175 20 Nasarawa 254 133 113 8 Benue 185 137 42 6 Akwa Ibom 162 38 121 3 Sokoto 153 0 137 16 Niger 151 32 112 7 Anambra 118 41 67 10 Adamawa 111 20 83 8 Kebbi 88 7 74 7 Ekiti 78 29 47 2 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 63 4 51 8 Taraba 30 19 11 0 Cross River 12 8 3 1 Kogi 5 0 3 2

