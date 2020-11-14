What is wrong with bleaching?

I am a 40- year old trader married with three children. I have been using bleaching creams for the past five years with no problems. This is why I am always surprised when people complain about the dangers of using bleaching creams. I will appreciate it if you can kindly clarify this point for me.

Desola (by SMS)

The main reason for the complaints about bleaching or Toning creams is that some of the products contain toxic chemicals that can cause serious side effects to the body. For example, mercury compounds have been used in skin lightening creams for many years, and excessive use has been linked to brain and kidney problems. Hydroquinone, another common ingredient, can cause many side effects, including dermatitis (skin irritation), cataracts and blue-black skin discolouration. It may sometimes cause an offensive fish odour in the user. Many skin lightening creams also contain steroids which can cause all sorts of complications such as thinning of the skin, acne, red stretch marks and discolouration. An excess amount of steroid can also cause swelling of the face and abdomen, weight gain, thin skin that bruises easily, stretch marks, weak muscles, high blood pressure, diabetes and depression.

