I noticed some black spots on my tongue about two months ago. On the advice of friends, I gargled and even licked some palm oil and garlic as I had been advised. Still, the black spots remained. Kindly let me know what to do.

Salome (by SMS)

Black spots on the tongue can be caused by many factors ranging from poor oral hygiene, allergies, reactions to some medications as well as some underlying illnesses including cancer. At this point, it is advisable to visit your doctor for necessary investigations for a proper diagnosis and treatment.

