From 58,795 samples, Nigeria recorded 937 COVID-19 cases last week

From the 58,795 samples tested last week, Nigeria recorded 937 new COVID-19 infections.

Tribune Online analysis also shows that the new confirmed cases are slightly higher than those recorded the previous week (October 25 – 31) where the country recorded 923 cases.

Last week marked the 45th week since the pandemic began in Nigeria in February. A total of 686,395 samples have been tested so far out of which 63,790 cases were confirmed, 59,884 recoveries and 1,154 deaths were recorded.

Data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that a total of 58,795 samples were collected for testing compared to the 20,165 tested the previous week.

Currently, there are only 2,752 patients in various isolation centres across the country.

Fewer deaths, recoveries

Tribune Online analysis further showed that the COVID-19 death rate reduced last week. 10 persons died from COVID-19 complications, according to the data provided by the NCDC.

15 persons died from the virus previous week (October 25 – 31) while six deaths were recorded in the penultimate week (October 18 – 24).

Also, 1,209 people recovered and were discharged last week; this shows a reduction when compared to the 1,390 persons of the previous week.

The Presidential Task Force on the COVID-19 pandemic, during the last briefing, expressed concern over air passengers returning from abroad who failed to present themselves for Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test as required by COVID-19 guidelines.

The Chairman of the Taskforce, Mr Boss Mustapha, said statistics emerging from records show that only one out of three passengers have shown up for the in-country test.

“The PTF similarly announced sanctions as a consequence of any infraction. Having observed serious non-compliance to the level of 65 per cent, the need has arisen to activate the sanctions which include the suspension of the passports of such defaulting individuals for a period of six months minimum,” he said.

Last week’s cases

On Sunday, 111 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 62,964.

On Monday, 72 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country, taking the total to 63,036.

On Tuesday, 113 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded, bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 63,173.

On Wednesday, 155 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 180 new cases were reported in Nigeria.

On Friday, 223 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 59 new cases were reported in Nigeria, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 63,790.

See the breakdown of the 63,790 cases below;

Lagos State which is the epicentre of the virus has recorded 21,655 cases, followed by FCT – 6,212, Plateau – 3,676, Oyo – 3,515, Rivers – 2,866, Edo – 2,673, Kaduna – 2,698, Ogun – 2,075, Delta – 1,816, Kano – 1,755, Ondo – 1,696, Enugu – 1,332, Kwara – 1,072, Ebonyi – 1,055, Katsina – 953, Gombe –938, Osun – 932, Abia – 926, Borno – 745, Bauchi – 720, Imo – 622, Benue – 493, Nasarawa – 482, Bayelsa – 413, Ekiti – 338, Jigawa – 325, Akwa Ibom – 319, Anambra – 282, Niger – 281, Adamawa – 261, Sokoto – 165, Taraba – 152, Kebbi – 93, Cross River – 87, Yobe – 82, Zamfara – 79, Kogi – 5.

