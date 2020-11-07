BREAKING: Joe Biden elected 46th President of United States

Democratic candidate, Joe Biden has been elected President of the United States of America.

According to CNN projection, Biden polled 273 electoral college votes while President Trump garnered 213 electoral college votes.

Biden in a statement said: “I am honoured and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris.

“In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America.

“With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.

“It’s time for America to unite. And to heal.”

The 77-year-old president-elect’s running mate, Kamala Harris will become the female, Black, and Indian American vice president.

Harris is the daughter of two immigrants from India and Jamaica.

Details later…

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: CBN Lists Business Activities Eligible For N75bn Youth Investment Fund

THE Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has revealed main business activities and sectors in the Nigerian economy that are eligible to access its N75 billion Youth Investment Fund…

#EndSARS: Fr Mbaka Asks Buhari, Past Leaders To Apologise To Nigerians

Controversial Catholic priest and Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, Nigeria, (AMEN), Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka, has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari and past leaders of the country demanding that the President should apologize to the country, especially the youths, on behalf of himself and his predecessors, for causing Nigerians so much pain…

NEWS ANALYSIS: Arewa House Parley: Any 2023 Connection?

THE crème de la crème converged on Kaduna on Saturday for an epochal 50th anniversary of Arewa House, otherwise referred to as the Centre for Historical Documentation and Research. Apart from the stimulating lecture delivered by the chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the occasion brought together a galaxy of politicians of different affiliations, academics, former top military brass and foremost traditional rulers from the entire 19 states making up the northern axis of the country…

[ICYMI] Buhari To Security Agencies: Enough Of Violent Force Against Innocent Citizens

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, on Sunday, expressed opposition to the wrongful use and imposition of violent force against any innocent, law-abiding persons, particularly young people, as he asked security agencies to stop violent force against innocent citizens…

Joe Biden elected 46th President of United States | Joe Biden elected 46th President of United States | Joe Biden elected 46th President of United States