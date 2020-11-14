Fire guts Jos Electricity Distribution Company office in Plateau

Latest News
By Isaac Shobayo - Jos
Fire razes Kogi shop
FILE PHOTO

Head office of the Jos Electricity Distribution Company along Ahmadu Bello way, Jos, Plateau State has been gutted by fire.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the fire broke out in the top floor of the seven-storey building at about 6 pm, on Friday.

Head, Corporate Communications, Dr Adakole Elijah of the electricity company  confirmed the incident in a telephone interview  in Jos, saying “It is a fire incident that we are trying to control.”

He said that the men of Plateau fire service have arrived at the scene.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!. Click on this link to register and get employed working and earning from home, we pay weekly directly to your designated bank account provided.

You might also like
Latest News

360 undergraduates receive scholarship from telecoms foundation

Latest News

IBEDC to launch mass metering programme

Latest News

Rykardo Agbor joins Bebuzee as brand ambassador

Top News

More trouble for Magu as CCB invites ex-EFCC acting chairman over assets

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More